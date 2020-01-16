Clorox plans to create 100 new jobs through proposed Berkeley County development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Clorox Company, a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional products, has announced its intention to apply to construct a state-of-the-art cat litter manufacturing site in Berkeley County.

If approved, the site would bring $192 million in economic development to West Virginia and create approximately 100 full-time jobs.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am that Clorox is exploring this expansion opportunity in West Virginia,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “Clorox has a proven track record in the Mountain State. Both Mineral and Tucker Counties have greatly benefited from having the company’s Kingsford charcoal facilities and all the investments the company has made in our local communities.”

Clorox sent a draft plan to Berkeley County officials, which is the first step in the development process for the proposed site. The company is planning several public meetings and two open houses for the local community in the coming weeks.

“We’ve seen time and time again that commitments like these enhance the local economy and further develop our workforce,” said Ed Gaunch, Secretary of Commerce. “I want to thank Clorox for its investments in West Virginia and for exploring this new opportunity.”

Berkeley County was chosen as the ideal location for the proposed facility due to the local workforce availability, nearby resources, and regional transportation infrastructure, including rail.

