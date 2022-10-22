MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday.

Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided by the culinary program from Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg.

Production at the plant is slated to start in early 2023, and the plant will manufacture FreshStep and Scoop Away cat litter brands.