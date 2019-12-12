Live Now
Coal miner injured in McDowell County

West Virginia

by: Douglas Fritz

WV Mine Accident_1519315182245.png

GARY, W.Va. (WVNS) — The West Virginia Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training released information about an accident in McDowell County. It happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

The miner was injured in an accident involving a continuous miner machine at the XMV #39 mine. He was reported in serious but stable condition with broken and fractured bones.

The name of the victim was not released. According to information from the OMHS&T, he was conscious and talking while being helped out of the mine.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

