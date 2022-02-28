PHILIPPI, WV (WVNS/AP) — A coal miner has died after an accident at a mine in McDowell County.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Steven H. Hively, 52, of Philippi, was fatally injured Monday morning after he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine in McDowell County.

Hively had 20 years of underground mining experience and many advanced mining certifications.

“Cathy and I are truly heartbroken by this terrible accident. We ask that all West Virginians join us in praying for this man and his loved ones during this difficult time. We also ask for your prayers for all of our miners and their families. These miners display incredible courage and selflessness every day when they go to work and their bravery should never be taken for granted. Mines like these provide coal used for incredibly important purposes like steelmaking, which has been the building block of our nation going back to the Industrial Revolution. Today, this steel is vitally important to our country and the world’s infrastructure needs.” Governor Jim Justice

According to the Associated Press, the company Ramaco Resources is based in Lexington, Kentucky. This is the fourth fatality reported at a U.S. mine this year. Two of those deaths have been reported in the Mountain State, while one each were reported in Indiana and Kentucky.