Coal miner trapped underground in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a coal miner was trapped underground at the Speed Mining LLC coal mine in the Cabin Creek area.
Metro 911 officials say the man had been pressed against a waterline. Kanawha County EMS was able to retrieve the miner.
He has been transported to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.
