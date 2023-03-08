SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) – A train derailed and crashed in Sandstone, West Virginia, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sending three crew members to the hospital.

The train hit a boulder and crashed into the New River, according to Summers County 911. The train caught on fire as a result of the crash, but Summers County 911 confirmed the fire was contained as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The train was a CSX coal train, which was not carrying any coal at the time of the crash.

Three members of the train’s crew were taken to a local hospital as a result of the derailment. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Sandstone, Hinton, Pipestem, and Summers County Fire Departments responded to the incident, along with Summers County EMS.