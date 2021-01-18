Coat drive helps West Virginia kids in need this winter

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A coat drive in the Mountain State is aiming to collect 400 jackets for kids in need this winter.

The Education Alliance AmeriCorps is hosting the “Coats4Kids” drive from now until February 1.

It’s starting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor King’s wish of making a difference in the lives of West Virginians and kids everywhere.

There are drop off locations across the state where residents are urged to donate gently used coats.

“I know sometimes kids lose their jackets or sometimes kids don’t even have winter coats. Especially when it’s snowing or the temperatures get low. This is a great opportunity for us to be in the community and help the community out,” said Quinten Burton with Step-By-Step WV.

For a full list of drop off locations, click here.

