Coats for Kids helps WV families keep warm this winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, the Education Alliance Americorps held a “Coats for Kids” coat drive through a national effort called One Warm Coat.

The drive, held Jan. 18 to Feb. 1, collected more than 3,000 pieces of winter clothing to help West Virginia families keep warm. The drive also received $450 in donations and almost 2,500 additional donations including clothing, shoes and socks.

The donations were provided to 19 schools and 12 nonprofits across the state.