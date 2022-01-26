Coats4Kids collects more than 2,300 winter items during coat drive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A coat drive coordinated by Education Alliance AmeriCorps called Coats4Kids as part of the national One Warm Coat effort says that they collected 2,386 winter items for West Virginians in need.

The drive was from Jan. 3, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2022, in honor of MLK Day of Service. They encouraged people to donate “new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves.”

They say the drive collected the winter clothing from 35 drop-off locations. The drive says they also got 147 additional donations including, “clothing, shoes, and socks.”

Donations were given to 22 schools and 19 non-profits across the Mountain State.

Their original goal was 1,000 items, according to a previous press release.

The drive was part of a national effort through One Warm Coat. They say that more than 260,000 coats were given to children and adults who needed winter items last year. One Warm Coat says they hope to beat that number.

“We are so grateful for the hard work and support of Education Alliance AmeriCorps. We are thrilled that West Virginia came together to provide warmth for their neighbors in need. Thanks to Education Alliance AmeriCorps for working to ensure that no one goes cold this winter,” said One Warm Coat President and CEO, Beth W. Amodio.