Coats4Kids Drive hopes to collect 1,000 winter clothing items for West Virginians in need

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Education Alliance AmeriCorps, in honor of MLK Day of Service, is hosting a coat drive called Coats4Kids from Jan. 3, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the national One Warm Coat effort.

The Coats4Kids Drive, according to a press release, is hoping to get at least 1,000 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginians in need. They say to donate, “new [or] gently used coats, hats, scarves, sweatshirts, and gloves,” and to add, “extra love in your donation by including a note in the pocket of each coat.”

“More than 300,000 West Virginians were living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills before the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that for many children, the need for coats this winter will be greater than ever before,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, the President/CEO of The Education Alliance. “Through the Coats4Kids drive, we answer Dr. King’s call to serve. We ask you to join us in making a difference in the lives of West Virginia residents by helping our children stay safe and warm this winter.”

They say that more than 260,000 coats were given to children and adults through the One Warm Coat coat drive program.

“We are so grateful for our partners like Education Alliance AmeriCorps whose efforts are ensuring many people in West Virginia will be safe and protected this winter,” said Beth W. Amodio, President and CEO of One Warm Coat.

You can find drop-off locations or give financial donations on Education Alliance’s website.