February 14 2022 12:00 am

Coca-Cola union considering going on strike

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A local Coca-Cola union discussed the possibility of going on strike today.

This comes after a ransomware attack on the Coca-Cola Consolidated Bottling Company’s payroll system, Kronos. 13 News reported on Kronos in Dec. 2021, when the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office warned State employees about their payroll administration system being the subject of a ransomware attack.

Teamsters Local 175 talked about their issues with the company today. They say that the company failed to pay employees fairly at their five locations in West Virginia, including Charleston and Logan.

They say that Kronos is now shut down.

