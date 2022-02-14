CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “CoComelon” is coming to Charleston on March 30, 2022, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

The “number-one most-watched brand on YouTube” is making a stop in Charleston as a part of their first-ever live production: “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey.”

Officials with the event say that it, “spreads the joy of JJ and his friends to families across the country, audiences will be a part of the toe-tapping, fun-filled journey through the world of ‘CoComelon’ with JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Bingo, Dad, Mom, Ms. Appleberry, and more.”

Tickets go on sale for the general public beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office.

