Coda to provide drive-through meals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Tuesday restaurants, bars and casinos were asked to close their doors to the public. Wednesday more businesses learned they need to shut down as well. During his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon West Virginia Governor Jim Justice asked all gyms, health clubs and recreational facilities to close for at least two weeks.

"It is still important to do exercise," said Ian Flores, a student at Boxing Fit in Charleston. "I mean just because they say to keep your social distance doesn't mean that you have to skip exercise." Flores was part of a noon class Wednesday which happened before the goveror issued his order for fitness facilties to close. The gym's owner Freddy Frye had already implemented several changes to help protect students.