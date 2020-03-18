Coda to provide drive-through meals

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Coda Mountain Academy will be providing free, drive-through meals to the community during school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Feeding sites include:
- Glen Daniel Fire Department, 765 Bold Road in Fairdale from 12-2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday
- Fountain Family Worship Center, 100 Orchard St in Ansted from 4-6 p.m., Monday-Wednesday
- Gospel Tabernacle, 124 Oyler Ave. in Oak Hill from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Mount Hope Fire Department, 428 Main St. in Mount Hope from 12-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday
- Pax Fire Department, 128 Center St. in Pax from 4-6 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Living Waters Family Worship Center, 514 5th Ave. in Montgomery from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
- Christ Fellowship, 2855 Maple Ave. in Fayetteville from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
- Beaver Fire Department, 147 Third St. in Glen Morgan from 12-2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday
- Church of God, 420 Jones Ave. in Oak Hill from 5-7 p.m., Monday-Friday
