Coda to provide drive-through meals

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Coda Mountain Academy will be providing free, drive-through meals to the community during school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Feeding sites include:

  • Glen Daniel Fire Department, 765 Bold Road in Fairdale from 12-2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday
  • Fountain Family Worship Center, 100 Orchard St in Ansted from 4-6 p.m., Monday-Wednesday
  • Gospel Tabernacle, 124 Oyler Ave. in Oak Hill from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday
  • Mount Hope Fire Department, 428 Main St. in Mount Hope from 12-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday
  • Pax Fire Department, 128 Center St. in Pax from 4-6 p.m., Monday-Friday
  • Living Waters Family Worship Center, 514 5th Ave. in Montgomery from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
  • Christ Fellowship, 2855 Maple Ave. in Fayetteville from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
  • Beaver Fire Department, 147 Third St. in Glen Morgan from 12-2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday
  • Church of God, 420 Jones Ave. in Oak Hill from 5-7 p.m., Monday-Friday

