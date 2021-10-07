Columbus man sentenced in West Virginia for conspiracy to distribute heroin

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to prison today, Oct. 7, 2021, after he was convicted earlier this year for conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The United States Department of Justice says Lewis Von Burks, Jr., 52, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

Court documents and statements claim that from October 2018 to November 2019, Burks sold black tar heroin to several people in Jackson County, West Virginia and other areas. These individuals reportedly traveled to Columbus regularly to complete transactions with Burks. The DOJ says Burks knew at the time several people were taking the heroin back to Jackson County, and that at least one person was reselling it.

According to the DOJ, at least 100 grams of black tar heroin were resold in Jackson County during that time. Court documents say during the investigation Burks admitted to law enforcement that he had been selling heroin to residents in Jackson County since 2015 and it is estimated he sold hundreds of ounces to people from the county.