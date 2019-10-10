Comedian Whitney Cummings draws ire after jokes about her West Virginia roots

LOS ANGELES (WTRF) — Comedian Whitney Cummings was on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday night and one of the topics discussed was her finding out she’s from West Virginia. In the segment, Cummings says after her father passed she was going through records and discovered that she wasn’t from Western Virginia but West Virginia.

Cummings then asks Corden if he knows West Virginia. Corden responds ” I don’t.”

Cummings then responds saying ” there’s a big difference between Virginia and West Virginia, like four chromosomes difference, it’s like the skin tag of Virginia.” Among other jokes that Cummings makes is that ” It’s like the taint of Kentucky.” She also adds she now has “hillbilly DNA.”

After receiving criticism about her jokes, Cummings took to Twitter to say they were just jokes and she loves the state.

I am sorry this upset you. Not my intent. I have family there. I love the state and people.Comics make fun of everything – I also made fun of LA and DC where I’m also from. I think it’s the most beautiful place on earth and spent my summers in harpers ferry as a kid. Just jokes❤️ — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 9, 2019

Hey Jeremy. I spent my summers there and love it. I make fun of LA, DC, everyone here I’ve ever lived. It’s what comics do. I’m very proud of my roots. Just jokes. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 9, 2019

(Video is from CBS)

