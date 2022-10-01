ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Roane County Commission President Randy Whited tells 13 News that commissioners have received a letter of resignation from the county sheriff.

According to Commissioner Whited, Sheriff R. Brian Hickman announced his resignation effective October 16, 2022. Commissioners received the letter Friday.

The letter does not say specifically the reason for the resignation, Whited said, but told 13 News it said in part that the decision comes “after a lot of consideration.”

Whited tells 13 News that the commission will meet on October 13, 2022, to being the process of searching for a permanent replacement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the meantime, an interim sheriff will be named once Sheriff Hickman is officially done with his duties on October 16.

13 News has reached out to Sheriff Hickman for a comment. This story will be updated with any response.