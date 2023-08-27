CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Communications Workers of America (CWA) have reached a tentative agreement with Frontier Communications on a new four-year contract.

The contract affects about 1,400 Frontier workers in West Virginia and a small part of Virginia.

In a press release, the CWA said the contract achieves “significant wage increases, preserves existing job security language and maintains quality health and welfare benefits.”

Additionally, CWA said Frontier has agreed to create additional jobs and a long-term work-at-home agreement.

A statement from Mike Davis, Vice President of CWA District 2-13, wrote:

“The Frontier bargaining team did an excellent job in the face of intense pressure from the company for concessions on post-Medicare retiree benefits. They negotiated a contract that remains the Best at Frontier and one of the best in the telecommunications industry.”

A statement from a Frontier spokesperson said, “Our goal throughout the negotiations process has been to continue to provide our employees with some of the best jobs in the state while enabling us to successfully operate our business for years to come. This agreement accomplishes that.”

Details of the agreement are being distributed to CWA members and a vote will be scheduled in the coming weeks, according to the press release.