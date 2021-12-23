Community gives back to ‘friendly flagger’ on I-64

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — You may have noticed a friendly flagger who’s been a staple on the I-64 ramps since construction began.

As Christmas nears, commuters have been showing their appreciation for him by the bushel.

His name is Leon Brock and he has become a regular friendly face during hundreds of people’s morning traffic commutes on the I-64.

When asked what makes him so happy, he simply says he “loves his job.”

“Your joyful attitude and pleasant smile are always a bright spot! Your presence makes the messy traffic area better,” said one handwritten Christmas card for Brock.

“Merry Xmas Mr. Flagman” said another brightly colored envelope.

These are some of the accolades he has been receiving from commuters on the I-64 this holiday season.

Home-baked Christmas cookies, t-shirts, gifts, handwritten cards, and gift cards.

Brock’s big smile and infectious laugh have been a hit with everyone from members of the nearby Teays Valley Church of God, to children in the backseats of cars.

“They’re like ‘you smile so much, you make our day’ and they come through and wave, and I keep traffic slow,” he said.

Brock has been working as a flagger on the I-64 for a year now, and he says he loves it when people wave back.

“They’re like heyyyyy!”

But he says he never expected such an outpouring of support.

“Yesterday I got a Heavenly Ham, I was shocked, I was like whatttt?”

And while he loves spreading cheer and joy, Brock says it’s about safety first and foremost.

“They come through, we got a lot of high traffic, we got a lot of machinery moving back and forth, sometimes they come around the corner and you don’t see them,” he said.

