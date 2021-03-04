Community keeps the faith after church flooding

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Communities across our region are weathering cleanup efforts after this week’s floods.

Whether it’s a home, a business or a church, the water spared no one, including Fellowship Baptist Church in Barboursville.

The flood levels crested at 28 inches inside the church damaging the floors, drywall and pews.

Pastor Greg Wagoner said, “this is our third flood, we’d like to find a solution that means we don’t go through this again and we don’t have to ask for support, help and assistance again.”

The church lies in a flood plane near the Goose and Cyrus Creeks, which join into the Mud River a few miles away.

Wagoner estimates $1.5 million worth of damage. The church is covered by flood insurance, but their policy won’t cover everything that was lost.

Hundreds of church goers and community members have voluntarily come together to help tackle the damage caused by an act of God.

But through prayer and faith, they say they’ll rise above the adversity.

Wagoner says church this Sunday is still a go. “We don’t know right now whether they’re going to be inside or outside, but we’re going to have it somewhere on our property.”

“We of course want to stay here, we want things to get back to the way it was, but we may need some help at getting to a thought process that maybe we’re not at right now,” said Wagoner.

