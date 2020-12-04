Community reaches out to support CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s family

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Calls and messages have been pouring in from people wanting to offer support to the family of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson and the Charleston Police Department, according to city officials.

Because of these requests, the City of Charleston and the CPD are sharing ways people can offer donations, items, food and other support to the family or police department in the upcoming days.

City officials say the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association is receiving direct donations for Johnson’s family and the general CPD account. Anyone wishing to donate can make a check payable to the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and mail it to the following address:

Where to make donations for CPD Officer Cassie Johnson

The CPAAA says the purpose of the donation should be noted in the memo line, for example, “Johnson family,” “food,” etc. They say if a purpose is not noted on the memo line, the donation will be deposited to the general CPD account.

The city says while checks are the preferred method for monetary donations, those who wish to donate cash can take the money to the CPD Records Division. The division is accessible on Court Street. Food Donations can also be donated at the Records division.

A GoFundMe set up for Johnson’s family set up Wednesday surpassed its goal within 24 hours, As of Friday morning, the page has more than doubled its goal thanks to a generous outpouring of support for Johnson and her family.