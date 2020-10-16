Community reacts to Cabell County ‘stay at home’ advisory

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has issued a “stay at home” advisory. As of this hour, the county has recorded 11 fatalities related to COVID-19.

The goal of this new advisory is to keep those most at risk safe and stop community spread.

Don Williams doesn’t go out of the house unless it’s for an essential trip. “It made me do the two trips that I needed to do today early in the morning. Groceries, and now the post office, and now I’m through for the day.”

He heard the news about the Cabell-Huntington Health Department issuing a “stay at home” advisory — but it hasn’t changed much for him. The Huntington resident says, “It doesn’t, but that’s only because I’m an old timer and I tend to stay in the house.”

But others, simply put, are just not following the guidelines.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, a physician with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department says, “We are seeing increasing numbers of outbreaks, and some of those outbreaks are becoming very difficult to control.”

Kilkenny says some of the places being hit the hardest are nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. He adds, “What we see consistently in facilities is that it’s an outside source that brings it to the people who are vulnerable there.”

Now the health department is issuing guideline including: only making necessary trips, wearing face coverings, asking high-risk individuals to stay home, and asking their family members to stay home as well to care after them and if it’s at all possible — work from home.

“That even breaks down to, ‘do I go visit my own family that lives in another household?’ We’re seeing a lot of spread that way.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, MD, MS/Physician Director, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

If you are in need of testing — call your primary care provider.

Free drive-thru testing will be available next Wednesday in Lawrence County at the pick-n-save parking lot in Ironton, and Thursday right here at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

