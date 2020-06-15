Community testing continues near church COVID-19 outbreak

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says possibly 28 cases of COVID-19 are related to an outbreak at a church in the area of Lewisburg, West Virginia.

The WV National Guard is working to extend testing for the community and decontaminate the church. The testing will continue today until 2 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg.

Justice urges people to continue practicing social distancing and following guidelines from the CDC and state health officials as the state reopens.

