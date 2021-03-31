Community weighs in on getting vaccination cards laminated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Millions of Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are now just carrying around a paper vaccination card as proof.

Staples and Office Depot announced they will be laminating vaccination cards for free as a way to protect your proof, and some people have mixed reactions to whether to get their card laminated.

The vaccination card may soon be just like a driver’s license, an essential item you take everywhere. So, some people say why not protect it?

“I think it’s a good thing to do because just like a social security card that you cannot have laminated, it will always be handy. Not bent up, not folded up, crumbled up,” said Michele Hale, who got vaccinated.

On the other hand, there are people who disagree. More than 500 people commented on our WOWK 13 News Facebook page with their opinions saying “Don’t get it laminated. You may need a booster and it needs to be on your card. Slip it into a plastic covering instead,” and “That’s garbage. Since when do we have to carry around proof of vaccinations?”

Well, here’s your answer.

“Right now as it stands Johnson and Johnson is one dose. We don’t know anything about booster doses going down the road, but this is the only proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated in some cases. There are computer print outs but sometimes it’s difficult to get quickly. So, if you can laminate this if need be, hopefully, we can give you another card later on if you do need to add information,” Johnathan Evans, with the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, said.

Some destinations, cruise lines and major sports venues require proof of full vaccination, while some businesses are offering perks to people who can prove they received the vaccine.

“I think that there will come a time that it will make a difference having to travel if we’ve been vaccinated. Are we able to travel? So, I think you should be able to have that record ready and available to show in case you need to,” said Sandra Calloway, who received the vaccine.

The offer at Office Depot ends July 25. If you lose your vaccination card, the CDC advises that you contact the location where you received your vaccine or your local or state immunization information program.

