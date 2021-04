Companies’ attempt to dismiss opioid lawsuit rejected in West Virginia

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Three drug distributors have been denied a request for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed in West Virginia by the city of Huntington and Cabell County over the opioid crisis.

U.S. District Judge David Faber on Wednesday rejected the companies’ attempt to dismiss the case.

The trial is set to start May 3 in Charleston. The lawsuit accuses drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the local opioid epidemic.