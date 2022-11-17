WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A company specializing in using coal waste and turning it into components for smartphones and computers is investing $60 million in Wyoming County, Gov. Justice announced on Thursday.

According to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice, he announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) is investing the $60 million in Wyoming County.

It says OSRT uses the materials and turns them into metals that can be used in the production of electronics, like computers, smartphones and more.

The press release says the process will help grow West Virginia’s economy. OSRT’s Vice President of Global Sustainability and Innovation Michelle Christian says the process will have no impact on the environment.

“OSRT is giving new life to West Virginia’s coal waste impoundments by using the only commercially viable process to extract strategic metals and rare earth elements without any waste and no negative environmental impact,” Christian said.

They say 100 team members will be hired. The building and equipment are expected to be completed and installed by mid-2023.

In March 2022, Gov. Justice announced one of Omnis’ companies, Omnis Building Technologies (OBT), is building a $40 million facility in Bluefield used to manufacture housing materials, according to a press release. In May 2022, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced OBT is set to build a new facility in Greenup County.