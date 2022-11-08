CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the big picture issues people will be watching Tuesday night, is the West Virginia State Senate, where there are a half-dozen big races that are very competitive.

Republican State Senate President Craig Blair said the other day, he believes the GOP could sweep all of these seats.

The top senate race in the state is a bruising battle between Republican Mike Stuart who is a former U.S. Attorney and ran President Trump’s campaign here in 2016. He faces a 16-year Democrat in the State Senate, Ron Stollings of Boone County, who is one of three physicians in the Senate. In North Central West Virginia, it’s a battle of two veterans. Republican Mike Oliverio served 16 years in the State Senate. He faces Democrat Del. Barbara Fleischauer who has been a delegate for 24 years.

“Right now Republicans have 23-seats in the State Senate to 11 for Democrats. Republicans are hoping to pad their majority in this election.” said 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.

In the Northern Panhandle former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, a Democrat, is running for an open Senate seat, and faces the Republican nominee Laura Chapman in District 1.

Turning to the Eastern Panhandle, Democrat Hannah Geffert was appointed to the Senate but is facing a challenge from Republican Delegate Jason Barrett. And in Southern West Virginia, Republican Vince Deeds is running a very competitive race with Democrat Senator Steven Baldwin, who is the Senate Minority Leader.

Another key race is in the House of Delegates, where two incumbents were merged into the same new district. Democrat Kayla Young won the seat in 2020, in what was then a multi-member district. She is facing Republican Delegate Andy Anderson who was appointed to a vacant seat by the governor a few months ago. The district is in Kanawha County.