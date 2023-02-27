RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—We’re learning new information about a West Virginia State trooper who was arrested for domestic battery and felony strangulation on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint from Ritchie County Magistrate Court, Joseph Comer is alleged to have strangled a woman on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the gravel parking lot of the Sleep Inn of Ellenboro on Main St. in Ellenboro, West Virginia.

The complaint says that during a scheduled child exchange, Comer grabbed the woman around the neck, leaving bruises indicative of being choked or strangled.

Another criminal complaint, also out of Ritchie County, says that Comer struck a woman in the head with a sippy cup, resulting in the victim getting a black eye. This alleged incident took place on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the same location as the strangulation.

A press release from West Virginia State Police said that Comer turned himself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, but Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said that his department is not involved in the investigation.

Comer is currently out on a $30,000 bond.