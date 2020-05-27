Concerns mount as COVID-19 cases double inside a West Virginia prison

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are now more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County. Tuesday morning there were only 39 positive cases.

Jason Elam, a former corrections officer who is now running for House of Delegates in District 36, tells us he has information that mask-wearing among staff and inmates at the Huttonsville prison was not being properly enforced.

“To protect the State of West Virginia, and to protect our inmates. Right now we’re doing anything but that. And I’m calling on the Governor, if the Governor of Maryland can call for all facilities to be tested, then we need to do the same exact thing here in West Virginia,” said James Elam, a former Corrections Officer and now a candidate for House District 36

The Division of Corrections confirms there have been some problems at Huttonsville.

“I do know that there was a complaint made this morning by a staff member at Huttonsville regarding not being issued an N-95 mask today,” said Betsy Jividen, Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

Commissioner Betsy Jividen said any employee with complaints or concerns should go to the prison superintendent. Meanwhile just as every nursing home resident and employee in the state was tested, Justice now wants the same for corrections facilities.

“We should move in that direction as quickly as the capabilities will allow us to do so,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV.

As far as protecting jail inmates, all new prisoners are quarantined for 14 days before being allowed in the general population.

“One of the biggest concerns about correctional facilities, is that employees can get infected, only to leave at the end of their shift to go home, and spread COVID-19 outside the prison walls,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories