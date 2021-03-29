Congress extends ‘Take Me Home’ program for WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United States Congress has reauthorized The Take Me Home Program, which allows West Virginia residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities to return to their homes, for another three years.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced the federal changes Monday morning.

The Take Me Home Transition program assists qualifying individuals who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in moving back into their own homes and apartments in the community.

Before the reauthorization, individuals qualified for the Take Me Home Transition Program if they had lived in a nursing or other long-term care facility for at least 90 consecutive days.

This new authorization lowers this requirement to 60 days.

The Take Me Home Transition Program is part of the federally funded Money Follows the Person program. It was signed into law as a part of a coronavirus relief bill in December 2020.

“This change will allow us to help individuals who wish to transition out of long-term care facilities even sooner,” said Take Me Home Transition Program Director Marcus Canaday. “This is an important change, especially in light of the coronavirus global health emergency.”

The program was launched in West Virginia in 2013, the Take Me Home Transition Program has helped more than 470 individuals transition back into the community.