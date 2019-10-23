Congress frustrated over VA death investigation in Clarksburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There is growing frustration that after 16 months, no one has been arrested for 10 or more suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. A former employee is being called a “person of interest” in the case. We know she was employed as a certified nursing assistant or CNA. She worked on floor 3-A where all the deaths occurred, and she interacted with various victims and some of their family members. To some that should be enough to bring her in for questioning.

“The bottom line is enough is enough. The woman – the person they say is a woman – her name has been out in the media. And this is ridiculous, there’s not been any indictments. There’s not been anybody basically, who’s been charged at all with this, and it’s ridiculous,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-West Virginia).

This media outlet also knows the woman’s name but we are not making it public unless she is charged. Others in Congress are also growing anxious at an investigation that has now gone on for well over a year.

“Well, I’m just as impatient as everybody else. I don’t understand what’s taken so long. But in respect to the U.S. Attorney, I think he’s moving forward on charges as quickly as I think as he feels he can. But it’s certainly not quick enough for me,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The five publicly-named victims are military veterans Felix McDermott, George Shaw, William Holloway, Archie Edgell, and John Hallman. All died from unnecessary insulin injections.

WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke to the daughter of one of the VA victims. and while she is also hoping for an arrest soon, she wants the prosecutor to take all the time he needs to get it right, rather than to rush.

