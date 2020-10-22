Congress launches energy export caucus; WV lawmakers is co-chair

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a renewed effort in Congress, to export more U.S. energy products to other countries. The Congressional Energy Export Caucus was launched today, and one of the co-chairs is West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller. The group will focus on exporting more coal, natural gas, oil and gasoline to foreign buyers.

“Under the leadership of this group, we’re going to help reclaim U.S. trade leadership using one of our country’s most valuable and competitive advantages, American energy,” said Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia.

But Congresswoman Miller’s election opponent wants a greater emphasis on clean, renewable energy, such as wind and solar:

“The renewable energy sector could be a huge part of what rebuilds West Virginia’s economy and brings those jobs here,” said Hilary Turner, (D) Nominee U.S. House – WV District 3.

Members of the Energy Export Caucus say they will have a dual focus on fossil fuels, and renewables.

“Texas is number one in oil and gas in the country. But we’re also number one in wind, in the country,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, (D) Texas.

The launching of the caucus comes the very day that Arch Resources – the national second largest coal producer – announced it was going to start phasing out much of its coal operations. Congresswoman Miller said her caucus would try to prevent that from happening to other energy producers.

“The Congressional Energy Export Caucus is comprised of both Democrats and Republicans. The common thread is that they are all from major energy producing states,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.