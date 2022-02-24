APPLE GROVE, WV (WOWK) – Thursday afternoon, Congresswoman Carol Miller toured the future site of a new Nucor steel mill coming to Mason County, West Virginia.

America’s largest steel producer and recycler Nucor’s new sheet mill is expected to cost around $2.7 billion and will have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel each year.

In addition to a new industry in the Mountain State, this move is expected to bring in 800 permanent jobs and 1,000 interim construction jobs.

After visiting the site on Thursday, Congresswoman Miller is calling this project one of the biggest in recent state history.

We will all make sure that we can continue to grow. The growth is happening all over west virginia. We are alive and we are really starting to shine, you just wait. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia

While this project is still an empty field right now, West Virginians can expect a fully operational steel mill by 2024. The sheet steel is expected to benefit the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation, and construction markets.