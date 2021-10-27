Construction on new Clendenin Elementary paused due to soil issue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Work on the new Clendenin Elementary school has been paused due to a soil condition, according to a release from Kanawha County Schools.

“The construction team encountered a soil condition at the Clendenin Elementary School site that requires additional investigation,” said the statement from Kanawha County Schools. “The contractor has been asked to pause work on the building until this is completed. We are working to minimize any impact on the project schedule and budget. We sincerely hope that this is just a precautionary investigation and that we’ll be able to move forward very soon.”

The release went on to say that pyritic sulfur had been found in the soil. Pyritic sulfur could potentially expand the soil, which would compromise the integrity of the foundation and floor slab.

The issue was discovered “a couple of weeks ago” when the Clerk of the Works identified iron staining on fill materials at the site adjacent to the concrete that was placed.

Kanawha County Schools say they’re working quickly to find an expert to conduct the investigation.