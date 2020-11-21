Construction worker hit by car in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are working to determine how a construction worker was hit by a car in Cabell County.

According to dispatchers, the worker was found injured on Merritt’s Creek Road near the I-64 interchange near Barboursville.

He has been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Barboursville Police, Barboursville Fire, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.