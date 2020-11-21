Construction worker hit by car in Cabell County

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are working to determine how a construction worker was hit by a car in Cabell County.

According to dispatchers, the worker was found injured on Merritt’s Creek Road near the I-64 interchange near Barboursville.

He has been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Barboursville Police, Barboursville Fire, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS