Construction worker hit by car in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are working to determine how a construction worker was hit by a car in Cabell County.
According to dispatchers, the worker was found injured on Merritt’s Creek Road near the I-64 interchange near Barboursville.
He has been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Barboursville Police, Barboursville Fire, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.