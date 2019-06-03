Continuing Coverage: Minden community recreates justice march 30 years later

UPDATE (6/8/2019 11 PM):

MINDEN, W. Va. (WOWK) —

This June marked 30 years since Minden residents marched for justice. Saturday was no different, as dozens of community members and activists took to the streets demanding justice for their toxic town.

Participants marched the same three miles marched then, starting near the Minden Community Center and finishing in Oak Hill.

“This is to honor those that started this fight all those years ago,” said organizer Annetta Coffman. “But it is also to show that won’t back down, this is also for those still suffering. And we have a lot of people that are still suffering.”

The town was named to the EPA’S National Priority List for clean-up funding last month. The funding would help with potential clean-ups. The town is no stranger to that idea, as there have been multiple previous cleanups, all of which have failed.

Many Minden residents now hope for relocation.

“We know its not safe,” said 16-year-old Marcayla King as she marched alongside her mother, Angie. “At this point, I believe relocation is the best and only option.”

The EPA is further examining the town of Minden to determine a course of action. The project’s final cost and timeline will depend on the outcome of that investigation.

ORIGINAL (5/31/2019 11 PM):

MINDEN, W. Va. (WOWK) —

Minden community members are planning to re-create the “March for Minden,” a march that first took place more than 30 years ago.

While 30 years have passed since the first March for Minden, community members say not much has changed. The town has been added to the EPA’s National Priority List for Funding, but neighbors say they don’t want to sit back and wait for change.

On Saturday, June 8th, Minden residents will recreate the March for Minden to demand justice for Minden. Organizers say the event is also a way to commemorate the lives that have been touched by PCB exposure. PCB, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are toxic chemicals believed to be linked to cancer.

The march is being organized by the Minden Community Action Team. The team is a grassroots group that has the goal of gaining justice for Minden, either by getting relocation for Minden residents who want relocation, lifelong specialized PCB related healthcare, a cleanup for Minden residents who wish to stay.

For more information on event specifics click here.