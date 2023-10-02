GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The sinkhole in Hinton, West Virginia, is finally getting a permanent fix.

On September 28, 2023, a project for permanent repairs to the Hinton sinkhole along WV 20 was a part of 26 construction projects awarded by the WVDOH.

A contract for $4,249,398 was awarded to Orders Construction Company Inc. for a new, permanent drainage system to be installed in Hinton under WV 20 to take Brier Branch under the road. Bonds that are sold through Governor Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program will help fund the project.

This will be a permanent rerouting of the stream and a closure of the old drainage structure. It’s a permanent fix. Joe Pack | P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations

Hinton Sinkhole | Courtesy: Senator Stephen Baldwin Facebook

The sinkhole that formed by WV 20 near the Hinton Police Department in June 2022 when an old underground drainage structure collapsed was temporarily fixed when work crews with the WVDOH installed a temporary drainage structure and filled the hole in, but the temporary repairs were washed away by heavy rain in November 2022.

A temporary bridge was installed, and WVDOH crews filled the sinkhole with a large amount of dirt and rock in January 2023 that could fill an Olympic sized swimming pool until it could be permanently repaired.

The temporary bridge will be removed once permanent repairs are finished.