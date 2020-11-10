Convicted felon in WV pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Stuart says Ronald Sayles, 43, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Nov. 10, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Stuart says Ronald Sayles, 43, of Charleston, admitted that on September 18, 2020, he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Washington Street, East in Charleston. According to Stuart’s office, when responding officers conducted a pat-down of Sayles, they found a Ruger LC9, 9mm pistol in his jacket pocket.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Sayles admitted to police officers that he knew he was prohibited from possessing the gun because of two prior felony convictions, one of which was a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sayles was convicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court in 2002 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Then in 2016, he was convicted by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stuart’s office says Sayles was still serving a term of federal supervised release in connection with the 2016 conviction.

Stuart says when sentenced Feb. 4, 2021, Sayles faces up to 12 years in federal prison.

