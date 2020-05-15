Coonskin Park driving range to open Monday

The Alice Knight Memorial Trail marker is seen in the distance at a fork of two paved roadways at Coonskin Park

Charleston WV (WOWK) – The Francis P. Jordon Golf Learning Center at Coonskin Park will open Monday, May 18, weather permitting.

The Kanawha County Commission says the center will follow the recommended guidelines for safe play and social distancing. The rules will be posted at the range.

The new rules include:

• New hours for the center are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Last bucket will be at 6 p.m.

• Social distancing guidelines of six feet must be maintained at all times to keep the range open.

• Guests are asked to limit hand contact with golf balls as much as possible.

• All baskets must be returned to the sanitation area by each individual.

• Range balls will be sterilized before entering the dispenser.

The Kanawha County Commission reminds visitors the Coonskin Park Boat Launch is currently closed due to FEMA work. There is no input or outlet at this time.

