Coronavirus in West Virginia: 14 new cases reported; death toll rises to 37

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 14 new cases and one additional death have been confirmed in the Mountain State.

As of 5:00 p.m., April 27, 2020, the state has received 43,227 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,077 positive, 42,150 negative, and 37 deaths. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 91-year old woman from Jackson County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the WV DHHR website, 481 West Virginians have recovered from their illness.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced in reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. According to the WV DHHR, it’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (40), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (21), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories