Coronavirus in West Virginia: Day three below 3%; week one of reopening WV begins tomorrow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says today has marked the third day where the Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results is below 3%. Today’s percentage came in at 2.59%.

The governor says this means tomorrow, April 30, 2020 the state will begin it’s first phase of reopening and businesses listed in week one of the plan to reopen may resume operations.

The plan for week one includes reopening hospitals and beginning elective medical procedures. This includes outpatient healthcare, working with boards and associations to develop appropriate operating criteria, such as primary care, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy and psychology and mental health.

The state will also begin opening daycares, according to Justice, with testing of daycare staff and other health safety precautions.

Earlier this week, Justice said if there is an unexpected surge of cases, an outbreak caused by community spread or an unexpected increase in hospitalizations, the state could slow down, stop or even reverse the plans for reopening.

Justice also encourages students planning to go to college in the fall to remember to sign up for FAFSA online. He says he knows many students are probably preoccupied by the pandemic and online distance learning, but says he does not want them to miss out on potential grant opportunities by missing the May 15 deadline to file.

