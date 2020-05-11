Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises again in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms three new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the state. The state also reports a Cumulative Percent Positive Test Result of 2.13%.

As of 5 p.m., May 11, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 64,165 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,369 positive cases, 62,796 negative tests, 803 recoveries and 57 deaths.

The WV DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 56-year old female from Nicholas County. “It’s with great sadness that we announce three more deaths as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHRR will report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

