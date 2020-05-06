Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises and new cases confirmed in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results is currently recorded as 2.28%.

As of 5:00 p.m., today, May 6, 2020, the WV DHHR confirms the state has received 56,085 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,276 positive cases, 54,809 negative tests, 716 recoveries and 51 deaths.

The WV DHHR says an 83-year old female from Berkeley County has died from the virus. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the solemn news of another life lost to this pandemic. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family,” says Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been reported to the WV DHHR from the county and local levels as of 5 p.m. include:

Barbour (6), Berkeley (171), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (47), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (32), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (33), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (92), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

