Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises to 46; 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the Mountain State.

As of 10:00 a.m., on May 1, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 46,844 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,136 positive cases, 45,708 negative tests, 555 recoveries and 46 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirms the deaths of a 58-year old male and an 86-year old female both from Jackson County. “We grieve with these families at this time of great loss,” says Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (5), Berkeley (147), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (28), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

