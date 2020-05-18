Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice gives 12:30 p.m. press conference

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give his daily press conference detailing the COVID-19 pandemic and West Virginia’s plans to reopen the state at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Monday, May 18.

Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers and sports training facilities are all allowed to begin reopening today. Businesses and activities such as indoor dining, state park campgrounds, whitewater rafting are among those set to begin reopening later this week as part of the plan for reopening the state.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Resources reports the state has received 76,035 laboratory results for COVID-19 including:

1,491 positive cases

74,544 negative tests

919 recoveries

67 deaths.

The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate continues to stay below 2%, at 1.96%.

Counties with confirmed cases include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (29), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (2).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories