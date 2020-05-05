Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice gives daily update at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give a press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 1 p.m.

Yesterday, the governor announced once the school year officially ends in June, parents will get a monthly $300 SNAP benefits card, for each of their children, to help feed them through summer.

The state has also completed testing on every nursing home employee and resident in the Mountain State, but the results of those tests are still not finalized.

As of 10 a.m., on May 5, 2020, West Virginia has received 54,823 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,238 positive cases, 53,585 negative tests and 50 deaths, according to the WV DHHR. The Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results is being reported at 2.26%

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (18), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (169), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (9), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

