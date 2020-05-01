Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice gives Friday COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and the plans for reopening the state in, “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.”

Yesterday, Justice announced the Stay-at-Home order will be lifted Monday, May 4, 2020, and replaced with a new executive order called the “Safer at Home” order. The new order will go into effect at 12 a.m. Monday.

As of 10:00 a.m., on May 1, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state has received 46,844 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,136 positive cases, 45,708 negative tests, 555 recoveries and 46 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (5), Berkeley (147), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (28), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

