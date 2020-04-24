Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice scheduled to give 11:30 a.m. update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain state at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 24.

Yesterday, Justice announced Workforce West Virginia had cleared out the backlog of unemployment claims coming into the organization since the pandemic. Workforce West Virginia also said they will begin accepting claims for self-employed workers beginning today.

As of 10:00 a.m., April 24, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 29,811 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 988 positive cases, 28,823 negative tests, 380 recoveries and 32 deaths.

Counties in West Virginia with confirmed cases of COVID-19 includeBarbour (4), Berkeley (128), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (113), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

