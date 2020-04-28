Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give 1 p.m. briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give a daily update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 1 p.m.

Yesterday, Justice unveiled new details in the plan to reopen the state, which has been titled “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.” He said if the state maintains a statewide Cumulative Percent of Positive Test Results below 3% for three consecutive days, the phases to allow reopening the state can begin.

This week, hospitals and elective medical procedures can begin to restart, Justice said. This includes outpatient healthcare, working with boards and associations to develop appropriate operating criteria, such as primary care, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy and psychology and mental health. The state will also begin opening daycares, according to Justice, with testing of daycare staff and other health safety precautions.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, April 28, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday evening. The state has received 40,489 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,079 positive cases, 39,410 negative tests, 474 recoveries and a total of 37 deaths.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases includeBarbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

