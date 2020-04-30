Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give 12:30 p.m. update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Yesterday, Justice announced the state’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results remained below 3% for three consecutive days, and that today, April 30 would mark the first phase of reopening and businesses listed in week one of the plan to reopen may resume operations.

The plan for week one includes reopening hospitals and beginning elective medical procedures. This includes outpatient healthcare, working with boards and associations to develop appropriate operating criteria, such as primary care, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy and psychology and mental health.

The state will also begin opening daycares, according to Justice, with testing of daycare staff and other health safety precautions.

As of 10:00 a.m., April 30, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 44,541 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,118 positive cases, 43,423 negative tests, 545 recovered patients and 41 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 includeBarbour (4), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

