Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give daily briefing at approximately 5:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is providing an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Justice announced for the state to begin its plans to reopen, the state will need to have a Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results below 3% for three consecutive days.

As of 5:00 p.m., on April 29, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state has received 42,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,109 positive cases, 41,675 negative tests, 545 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (143), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

